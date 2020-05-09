14 photos of uplifting street art spreading hope during the pandemic

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images Street art in Milan, Italy.

Artists around the world are leaving hopeful street art in empty public spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some murals show healthcare workers in superhero costumes.

Other street art shares encouraging messages like “Soon we’ll get to hold each other again.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the public to stay inside and practice social distancing, but some street artists are still finding ways to beautify now-empty spaces with messages of hope and resilience.

The murals, posters, and graffiti springing up around the world celebrate healthcare workers and offer encouragement to passersby stepping outside to get some fresh air.

Here are 14 photos of uplifting street art artists have created during the pandemic.

An artist known as the Rebel Bear painted a nurse forming a heart with her hands on Ashton Lane in Glasgow, Scotland.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images Glasgow, Scotland.

The cobblestone street is normally known for its bars and restaurants, many of which have closed due to the UK lockdown.

Artist Lapo Fatai used an elevator basket to paint a mural of a nurse giving a thumbs-up in Milan, Italy.

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images Milan, Italy.

The mural spans 90 square meters, or 968 square feet.

Boarded-up storefronts were redecorated with hopeful messages by artist Love She3P in Los Angeles.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images Los Angeles, California.

The effort was organised by street artist Jeremy Novy and Art Share LA.

Street art in London encouraged passerby, saying, “We can beat this together.”

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images London, England.

The art appeared on Brick Lane in East London.

“Please believe these days will pass” reads more street art in London.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images London, England.

The art was designed by British artist Mark Titchner.

People are finding ways to express their gratitude for first responders through art.

Robin Pope/NurPhoto via Getty Images United Kingdom.

Spray-painted art appeared on wooden boards outside a house in the United Kingdom.

An artist known as FAKE created this “Super Nurse” image in Amsterdam.

Paulo Amorim/NurPhoto via Getty Images Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The mural pays tribute to healthcare workers and medical professionals working during the pandemic.

A similar theme appeared on the shuttered entrance of a closed pizza shop in Liverpool.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images Liverpool, England.

The “S” in NHS is the logo for Superman.

Healthcare workers on the front lines are being celebrated as heroes.

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Pontefract, England.

The street art combines Superman and Wonder Woman logos in honour of healthcare workers and first responders.

Outside of the Royal Liverpool Hospital, a message thanking National Health Service workers was painted on the road.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images Liverpool, England.

The sign reads “Thank You NHS” with a rainbow heart.

The rainbow theme appeared again in Pontefract in northern England.

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Pontefract, England.

The art painted on a wall reads, “We’re all in this together” with a chain of people holding hands.

In Hamm, Germany, coronavirus-themed street art urges people to “Spread love, not panic!”

INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images Hamm, Germany.

The mural was created by artist Kai ‘Uzey’ Wohlgemuth (pictured).

Near the River Thames in London, supportive signs line the walkways.

Ollie Millington/Getty Images London, England.

The signs read “Be kind. Let’s look out for one another.”

In Vancouver, street art reassures pedestrians that social distancing will soon come to an end.

Andrew Chin/Getty Images Vancouver, Canada.

The mural, reading, “Soon we’ll get to hold each other again,” appeared on a boarded-up window in the Gastown neighbourhood of Vancouver.

