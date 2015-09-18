7 street art capitals of the world that show how every city is a canvas

Cities aren’t static.
They’re shaped by the people that live there.
Whether or not you call it vandalism, places like New York, São Paulo, and Berlin are transformed by the artists that turn bare walls into art.
The Chilean artist Jorge Selaron spent over 25 years decorating this 215-step staircase in Rio de Janeiro, giving it the name 'Escadaria Selarón.'
