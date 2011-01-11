Check Out Photos Of Breathtaking Street Art That No One Can Buy

Kamelia Angelova
street art photo

Photo: StreetartUtopia

Street art has been riding the thin line between art and vandalism as guerrilla artists splash their vision on streets and buildings often without permission.Over Christmas artist Agata Oleksiak, aka Crocheted Olek snuck onto Wall Street in the middle of the night and, without approval from authorities, crocheted the bull in neon yarn.

Here are some of the most impressive street art displays featured by StreetartUtopia, a site documenting street art.

What do you think – vandalism or art?

Source: streetartutopia.com (for more street art photos, check out StreetartUtopia's Facebook page)

