10 iPad Apps That Will Make You One Million Times More Productive

Apple’s iPad tablet has been a colossal hit in the consumer market, with an estimated 14.8 million devices sold since its launch.But in addition to its entertainment value, consumers also are finding the iPad, as well as newer tablet devices such as the Samsung Galaxy and Dell Streak — useful for managing business tasks, including editing Word and PowerPoint documents and storing data.

Dropbox

What it does in five words or less: Dropbox Sync, back-up, access files, folders

Price: Free

Best feature: Offline caching of favourite/most-viewed files

Could it be better?: Navigation can be tedious -- too many steps

Documents To Go

What it does in five words or less: Word, Excel, PowerPoint document editing

Price: $16.99 for Premium -- Office Suite, other versions vary

Best feature: Move docs from Dropbox, SugarSync, other online accounts

Could it be better?: Online sync with Google seems glitchy; Dropbox sync is fine

Evernote

What it does in five words or less: Organizational repository replaces your brain

Price: Free

Best feature: File tagging and bulletin board-style notebook presentation

Could it be better?: Stores photos, but will be even better when the iPad adds a camera

ServiceMax

What it does in five words or less: Tools for field employees

Price: Free

Best feature: Integrates with data from Salesforce.com

Could it be better?: If only it monitored their every move

Keynote

What it does in five words or less: Better looking, more useful PowerPoint

Price: $9.99

Best feature: iPad projector connectivity makes it sing for presentations

Could it be better?: No syncing with Keynote presentations created off iPad

Penultimate

What it does in five words or less: iPad's best stylus note-taking app

Price: $3.99

Best feature: Accurate handwriting recognition, multiple pen styles

Could it be better?:Wrist protection doesn't work as well for southpaws

Numbers

What it does in five words or less: Better looking, more useful Excel

Price: $9.99

Best feature: Undo option sure helps when you are fudging your numbers

Could it be better?: Sync with existing Excel docs could be easier

Nomadesk

What it does in five words or less: Data storage, multi-device accessible

Price: Free trial, $15 per month per file server

Best feature: Can track a stolen iPad and let you remotely 'shred' files

Could it be better?: Still working our way through 57-page Getting Started guide

MicroStrategy

What it does in five words or less: Mobile Business intelligence software goes mobile

Price: Free licenses for as many as 25 users

Best feature: Can set threshold alerts for when business metrics are achieved

Could it be better?: Probably a bit much for most small businesses

ZigZag Board

What it does in five words or less: Whiteboard in your hand

Price: $4.99

Best feature: No squeaky pen noises or ink stains on your fingers

Could it be better?: More pen colours and ability to merge with content from other programs

Need an IPad for work? Here's how to get one:

