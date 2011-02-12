10 iPad Apps That Will Make You One Million Times More Productive

Photo: Deutsche Bank AG via Flickr
Apple’s iPad tablet has been a colossal hit in the consumer market, with an estimated 14.8 million devices sold since its launch.But in addition to its entertainment value, consumers also are finding the iPad, as well as newer tablet devices such as the Samsung Galaxy and Dell Streak — useful for managing business tasks, including editing Word and PowerPoint documents and storing data.
What it does in five words or less: Dropbox Sync, back-up, access files, folders
Price: Free
Best feature: Offline caching of favourite/most-viewed files
Could it be better?: Navigation can be tedious -- too many steps
What it does in five words or less: Word, Excel, PowerPoint document editing
Price: $16.99 for Premium -- Office Suite, other versions vary
Best feature: Move docs from Dropbox, SugarSync, other online accounts
Could it be better?: Online sync with Google seems glitchy; Dropbox sync is fine
What it does in five words or less: Organizational repository replaces your brain
Price: Free
Best feature: File tagging and bulletin board-style notebook presentation
Could it be better?: Stores photos, but will be even better when the iPad adds a camera
What it does in five words or less: Tools for field employees
Price: Free
Best feature: Integrates with data from Salesforce.com
Could it be better?: If only it monitored their every move
What it does in five words or less: Better looking, more useful PowerPoint
Price: $9.99
Best feature: iPad projector connectivity makes it sing for presentations
Could it be better?: No syncing with Keynote presentations created off iPad
What it does in five words or less: iPad's best stylus note-taking app
Price: $3.99
Best feature: Accurate handwriting recognition, multiple pen styles
Could it be better?:Wrist protection doesn't work as well for southpaws
What it does in five words or less: Better looking, more useful Excel
Price: $9.99
Best feature: Undo option sure helps when you are fudging your numbers
Could it be better?: Sync with existing Excel docs could be easier
What it does in five words or less: Data storage, multi-device accessible
Price: Free trial, $15 per month per file server
Best feature: Can track a stolen iPad and let you remotely 'shred' files
Could it be better?: Still working our way through 57-page Getting Started guide
What it does in five words or less: Mobile Business intelligence software goes mobile
Price: Free licenses for as many as 25 users
Best feature: Can set threshold alerts for when business metrics are achieved
Could it be better?: Probably a bit much for most small businesses
What it does in five words or less: Whiteboard in your hand
Price: $4.99
Best feature: No squeaky pen noises or ink stains on your fingers
Could it be better?: More pen colours and ability to merge with content from other programs
