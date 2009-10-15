MLB Playoffs Producing 350,000 Live Streams Per Game

Nick Saint
MLB Advanced Media served an average of 350,000 streams per postseason game, through its Postseason.tv package so far, paidContent reports.

Of that, 36,000, or roughly 10% were watching on their iPhone or iPod Touch.

It’s a pretty impressive number considering the service is meant to be complimentary to games.

MLB’s streams are just raw feeds of different cameras, not the fully produced broadcast.

