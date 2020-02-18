All the streaming platforms available in Australia – and how much they cost

THE IRISHMAN (2019). Image: Netflix

There are a whole bunch of streaming services available in Australia.

We’ve created a list of services you can sign up to, including their price and what they offer.

The platforms include Netflix, Stan, Foxtel Now, Tubi and the free platforms offered by tv networks.

When it comes to streaming platforms, Australia has plenty to choose from.

It seems the number of streaming services has exploded in the last few months, particularly after Disney and Apple announced their streaming platforms late last year.

From Netflix and Foxtel Now to Stan and Tubi, we rounded out the streaming platforms available in Australia, what they offer and how much they cost.

What it offers: Netflix has a stable of international films, TV series and documentaries available. And sprinkled within the titles are a range of Netflix Originals which include series like “Cheer” and “The Witcher” as well as films like “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman”.

Cost: $9.99 a month to watch on one screen, $13.99 per month for two screens and $19.99 per month for four screens.

Russell Crowe in True History of the Kelly Gang. Image, Stan.

What it offers: The Aussie streaming service has a bundle of films, tv series, docos and its own Stan Originals like “The Other Guy” and the “True History of the Kelly Gang”. Plus, it has a partnership with Showtime, so you can feast your eyes on shows like “Twin Peaks”. My personal favourite? “Younger”.

Cost: You can get a basic account for $10 a month, pay $14 a month for three screens or pay $17 a month for four screens.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Image Amazon.

What it offers: Amazon Prime Video comes as part of your subscription to Amazon Prime, which provides a variety of services like free delivery on certain items and free Kindle ebooks. With Amazon Prime Video, you get films and tv series as well as Amazon Originals like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Jack Ryan”.

Cost: $6.99 a month.

Baby Yoda. Image: Lucasfilm.

What it offers: If you love Disney films, then this one’s for you.

Disney+ launched in Australia only in November last year and has a slate of Disney classics like “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King”, as well as Disney Channel faves like “Kim Possible”. It also has titles across Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Not to mention its own original series including “The Mandalorian” and “Diary of a Future President”.

Cost: $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year.

Apple TV+

What it offers: Apple’s new streaming service launched in November, and you get one year of it free when you buy an eligible Apple device. The service has shows including “Morning Wars”, which stars Jennifer Aniston, and “Hala” with Aussie actress Geraldine Viswanathan. And, if you love Oprah, you can get access to Oprah’s Book Club where she interviews different authors.

Unlike other platforms, Apple TV+ does not contain any non-original shows – it’s entirely Apple’s roster.

Cost: $7.99 a month.

What it offers: Kanopy is a free streaming service you can get if have a library membership. The company focuses on “thoughtful entertainment”, offering films, documentaries and educational movies that “challenge an opinion” or “spark a conversation.” Titles include “Lion”, “I Am Not Your Negro”, “Carol” and “Boy Erased”.

Cost: Free if you have a library membership.

Image: Screenshot Tubi.

What it offers: Tubi offers more than 20,000 movies and tv shows for free including “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and “Yu-Gi-Oh!”. It has you standard genres like comedy and action as well as martial arts films, stand up comedy and shows for preschoolers.

Cost: Free.

Image: Screenshot

What it offers: Foxtel has its own streaming service which lets you test out all of its content packs. Foxtel Now begins with the Essentials Pack where you get lifestyle, comedy, reality, drama, news and entertainment shows – so think MTV, Fox8 and Arena. From there, you can add on extra packs such as movies, drama and sport.

Cost: The Essentials Pack is $25 a month and the add-ons range from an extra $10 to $29 a month.

The Kardashians. Picture: E!

What it offers: HayU is great if you’re looking for all thinks reality tv. It is filled with a suite of bingeworthy series including “The Real Housewives”, “Vanderpump Rules” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” so grab your friends, grab some snacks, and binge away.

Cost: $6.99 a month.

SBS on Demand. Image: Screenshot.

What it offers: SBS on Demand features a suite of movies, tv series and shows across SBS, SBS Viceland SBS Food, NITV and SBS World Movies. You can catch up on episodes you may have missed on or even watch the news. Titles include “The New Pope” and “On Becoming God in Central Florida”.

Cost: Free.

ABCiView. Image: Screenshot

What it offers: It’s only fitting that the national broadcaster has its own online streaming platform. And you can get all that ABC content you love such as “Q&A” and “7.30”. Plus it has documentaries, comedies and shows for kids.

Cost: Free.

Ten Play. Image: Screenshot

What it offers: Instead of having to watch each episode of “Survivor” or “Neighbours” just on TV, you can head on over to Ten Play to catch up on the drama. Plus, it’s stocked with a bundle of other shows on Channel 10 – not to mention Harry and Meghan’s doco “Harry And Meghan: An African Journey”.

Cost: Free.

Nine Now. Image: Screenshot

What it offers: If you prefer catching up on shows featured on Channel 9’s platforms – from “Married at First Sight” to “Ellen” – then head on over to Nine Now…now.

Cost: Free.

Doc Play. Image: Screenshot.

What it offers: DocPlay specialises in documentaries with categories spanning across everything from arts and culture to sport to science. It was developed by Aussie distribution company Madman Entertainment and offers titles like “Gayby Baby” and “That Sugar Film”.

Cost: $6.95 a month or $69.50 a year.

What it offers: If you’re a fan of British TV, then you need to check out Acorn TV. It offers shows such as “Midsomer Murders”, “Doc Martin” as well as its own originals like “Detectorists”.

Cost: $6.99 a month, or $69 a year.

