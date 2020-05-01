Best picture nominees at the next Oscars aren't required to play in theatres, but don't expect that to become the norm

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images ‘Parasite’ and its director, Bong Joon Ho, were big winners at the 92nd Academy Awards. Could a streaming title win this year because of a rules change?

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that movies that didn’t have theatrical releases would be eligible for the best picture category at next February’s 93rd Academy Awards.

This is the first time in Oscars history that this is being allowed.

Hollywood insiders and Oscar voters tell Insider to not expect this rule to continue past this year, however.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused major changes in all aspects of life, business, culture, and even award shows.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that movies that didn’t play in theatres would be eligible for the best picture category at the 93rd Academy Awards (scheduled for February 28). This is because it’s uncertain when theatres will open at full capacity after closing around the world because of the novel coronavirus.

That means streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon will not have to dish out millions of dollars to forge theatrical runs to qualify their movies. It also means studios and indie distributors don’t have to either, so everything from “Trolls World Tour” to titles on Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Peacock are in play.

Here's what you need to know about the #Oscars: – For this awards year only, streamed films will be eligible for Best Picture

– Going forward, the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing awards will be combined into one category: Best Sound For more details: https://t.co/LjBJJHExCN — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 28, 2020

But in the ever-changing landscape of entertainment, the question now is whether this rule will stay in place for future Oscars.

For many Hollywood insiders and Oscar voters who Insider spoke with this week, the answer is no.

The major players in Hollywood will never allow best picture nominees beyond this year to not have played in theatres

“I cannot see the prominent voices in the industry – Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino – saying they make films by virtue of being on Peacock,” one Oscar voter said. “As long as there are loud voices against it, the Academy will back off on streaming.”

Though streaming giants like Amazon and Netflix have been able to win Oscars, there’s still a general feeling that, beyond the unprecedented challenges caused by the coronavirus, theatrical is still king when it comes to the Oscars.

But even when streaming plays by those rules, there’s been prejudice.

A perfect example is this past February’s show. Netflix had 24 nominations but received only two wins (Laura Dern for “Marriage Story” and the documentary “American Factory”) and lost in the best picture category (it had “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” in the running) for the second straight year.

Netflix Netflix’s ‘The Irishman.’

Days after the Oscars, a voter told Business Insider, “I think there’s certainly a faction inside the Academy that feel the Oscars are set up for theatrical releases.”

Because of that, the idea of streaming titles that don’t also run in theatres getting recognised for Oscars beyond this year looks unlikely.

It’s not clear how the Academy will enforce that with eligible nominees originally intended to be theatrical releases

Some view the move to allow streaming titles to be considered for best picture as just another rash decision by the Academy’s board of governors – which, for example, considered introducing a popular-film category in this year’s Oscars but gave the idea up amid backlash by filmmakers.

The biggest head-scratcher is how streaming titles would be eligible. The main stipulation, according to the Academy, is that the movie must have been intended for a theatrical release.

“How are you going to be able to police that?” one Hollywood insider asked. Insider contacted the Academy for clarification but didn’t get a response.

One Academy voter told Insider that sooner or later the Oscars would have to “recognise films not because they are theatrical but because they are brilliant.” But that time seems not to be right now, as streaming is still seen as being just lucky to be invited to the dance.

