People are going nuts over a Janet Jackson song after Trump called Hillary Clinton 'nasty'

John Lynch
Janet JacksonFrancois Nel/GettyJanet Jackson.

After Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton “such a nasty woman” at the final presidential debate on Wednesday, the comment immediately got picked up all over the internet and TV — and received plenty of scorn.

Many people apparently voiced their distaste for the line by streaming a hit Janet Jackson single from 1986.

Jackson’s song “Nasty” saw a 250% spike in Spotify streams following Trump’s insult at the debate, according to the streaming service.   

As Uproxx points out, some people on social media even created Janet Jackson-themed memes in support of Clinton.

 

Similarly, many Clinton supporters mocked Trump by calling themselves “nasty women” in the aftermath of the debate. Merriam-Webster also noted that the word “nasty” became one of the dictionary website’s most searched-for words following Trump’s insult.

Stream Janet Jackson’s “Nasty” below: 

 

