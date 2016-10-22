People are going nuts over a Janet Jackson song after Trump called Hillary Clinton 'nasty'

After Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton “such a nasty woman” at the final presidential debate on Wednesday, the comment immediately got picked up all over the internet and TV — and received plenty of scorn.
Many people apparently voiced their distaste for the line by streaming a hit Janet Jackson single from 1986.
Jackson’s song “Nasty” saw a 250% spike in Spotify streams following Trump’s insult at the debate, according to the streaming service.
As Uproxx points out, some people on social media even created Janet Jackson-themed memes in support of Clinton.
Clinton aide (on phone): Hi, Miss Jackson? How would you feel about performing at an inauguration?
— Erik Adams (@ErikMAdams) October 20, 2016
MISS CLINTON IF YA NASTY
— TrickorTracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) October 20, 2016
“Hillary.. Pres. Clinton if you’re NASTY!” ???? #ImWithHer #NastyWoman #Nasty #Control #HillaryClinton @HillaryClinton #Debate #DebateNight pic.twitter.com/5rMHcjUwcw
— Joe Braxton (@JoeBraxtonTouch) October 20, 2016
Similarly, many Clinton supporters mocked Trump by calling themselves “nasty women” in the aftermath of the debate. Merriam-Webster also noted that the word “nasty” became one of the dictionary website’s most searched-for words following Trump’s insult.
Stream Janet Jackson’s “Nasty” below:
