Netflix leads its rivals in original TV shows by a wide margin in both quantity and quality, according to new data analysis

Netflix ‘The Witcher’ is one of Netflix’s most popular originals.

Netflix has the most original TV shows of any major streaming service with 674, according to an analysis by the streaming search engine Reelgood.

HBO Max follows Netflix when taking into account HBO’s original programming, with 190.

Netflix also has the most “high-quality” original TV shows, which Reelgood defined as series with an 8.0 rating or higher on IMDb.

As the streaming war heats up, media companies have have dropped millions of dollars for the rights to high-profile old TV series.

Some of this has been to the detriment of Netflix, which lost “Friends” to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max that launched last month, and will lose “The Office” by the end of the year to NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which launches in July. Netflix then snagged the rights to “Seinfeld” from Hulu in a deal that begins in 2021.

But there are only a finite number of old hit shows, and as more streaming competitors have emerged, exclusive original content has become even more essential in luring new subscribers. In that arena, Netflix is the clear standout.

Netflix has 674 original TV shows, beating other major rivals like Hulu (87) and Amazon Prime Video (134), according to an analysis by the streaming search engine Reelgood. Prime Video has more total TV shows than other services thanks its more than 2,100 licensed shows.

When taking into account HBO’s original programming, and not strictly HBO Max originals, Max follows Netflix with 190 original shows. There are eight Max originals so far.

The below chart breaks down how many licensed and original series six major streamers have, including Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Max, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video.

Reelgood Netflix leads its streaming competitors in original content.

Apple TV Plus has the fewest original shows with 23, just behind Disney Plus with 26. The former doesn’t include a library of licensed content yet, but Apple has purchased some older movies and TV shows and have taken pitches from studios about licensing content, according to Bloomberg.

Netflix doesn’t just beat out its competitors in quantity. It has the most “high-quality” original shows, too. Reelgood defined a high-quality series as one that has an 8.0 rating or higher on IMDb.

The chart below breaks down how many high-quality original and licensed shows are available on each service.

Reelgood

Max follows Netflix in this regard, too, buoyed by HBO’s quality content. For years, the network has focused on a premium Sunday-night lineup, but WarnerMedia expressed plans to ramp up its production of original content as it entered the streaming arena.

To keep producing expensive original content, these services will have to continue to add subscribers.

Here’s how their counts stand:

Netflix has more than 183 million subscribers worldwide.

Disney Plus has more than 54 million.

Hulu, also owned by Disney, had more than 30 million subscribers as of February.

HBO Now, HBO’s standalone streaming service, had 8 million subscribers that were transitioned into Max. HBO has 34 million domestic subscribers through a cable provider which also transitioned to Max, though the service is not available on Roku or Amazon platforms yet.

Amazon Prime has more than 150 million members, who all have access to Prime Video.

Apple has not announced subscriber figures for Apple TV Plus.

