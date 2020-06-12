How Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu compare to new streaming rivals like Disney Plus and HBO Max

Amazon Prime Video ‘The Boys’

Amazon Prime Video has the most content of any of the major streaming services, according to a new analysis by streaming search engine Reelgood.

It also has the most “high-quality” movies, defined by Reelgood as a movie with an 7.5 rating or higher on IMDb, but Netflix and Hulu had a worthy amount, too.

Netflix and Hulu have the most “high-quality” TV shows (rated 8 or higher on IMDb).

The full analysis compared the price per month, number of TV shows and movies, and content per dollar of six major streamers, including HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more.

With 183 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix is the streaming champion when it comes to a subscriber base. But Amazon Prime Video has the most content.

Audiences have more viewing options than ever. Newcomers like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus launched in November and HBO Max launched last month, jumping into an already competitive streaming war that includes Netflix, Prime Video, and the Disney-operated Hulu.

A new analysis by the streaming search engine Reelgood dove into how many movies and TV shows each of these major streaming services offer, and how many are actually highly rated based on IMDb scores. It also broke down how much content each service offers in relation to its price.

Prime Video has the biggest selection of both TV shows and movies, and leads the way on “high-quality” movies, which Reelgood defined as having a 7.5 rating or higher on IMDb.

But Netflix and Hulu come out on top with “high-quality” TV shows (an 8.0 or higher on IMDb).

The biggest loser of the analysis is Apple TV Plus. It’s the cheapest option out of the six services included in the report, but offers far less content than its competitors. HBO Max is the most expensive option, but has an impressive library.

Below is the full breakdown of how each service stacks up against each other:

HBO Max is the priciest streaming service and Apple TV Plus is the least expensive.

Reelgood

Apple TV Plus – $US4.99 per month

Disney Plus – $US6.99 per month

Prime Video – $US8.99 per month (not including other Prime features)/$US12.99 (including other Prime features)

Hulu – $US11.99 per month (ad-free version)/$US5.99 (with ads)

Netflix – $US12.99 per month (standard HD plan)

HBO Max – $US14.99 per month

New streaming services like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and HBO Max have also offered deals to reel in subscribers.

Disney offers a Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle for $US12.99 per month. Verizon offered a free year of Disney Plus new and existing Verizon Wireless Unlimited customers, as well as new Fios Home Internet and new 5G Home Internet customers.

Those who bought a new Apple product received a free year of Apple TV Plus.

AT&T is offering HBO Max at no extra cost to customers on plans including Unlimited Elite and DirecTV Premier, and different deals, ranging from a free month to a free year, for customers on most other plans.

Prime Video has the most movies available for subscribers and it’s not even close.

Reelgood

Prime Video – 12,828 movies

Netflix – 3,781 movies

HBO Max – 1,735 movies

Hulu – 1,016 movies

Disney Plus – 615 movies

Apple TV Plus – five movies

Prime Video also had the most “high quality” (rated 7.5 or higher on IMDb) and “quality” (rated 6.0 or higher on IMDb) movies, with Netflix second in both regards.

The newcomer HBO Max has an impressive collection of movies, though, with 1,066 that are quality by Reelgood’s definition, and 421 that are high quality (Netflix had 424 high-quality movies).

Prime Video has the most ‘high-quality’ movies, with Netflix in second.

Netflix ‘The Irishman’

Number of “high-quality” movies (defined by Reelgood as rated 7.5 or higher on IMDb):

1. Prime Video – 568

2. Netflix – 424

3. HBO Max – 421

4. Hulu – 87

5. Disney Plus – 83

6. Apple TV Plus – 2

For movie fans, Prime Video has the most bang for your buck.

Reelgood

Prime Video – 1,427 movies per dollar

Netflix – 291 movies per dollar

HBO Max – 116 movies per dollar

Disney Plus – 88 movies per dollar

Hulu – 85 movies per dollar

Apple TV Plus – one movie per dollar

Prime Video also has the most TV shows, but Netflix isn’t far behind.

Reelgood

Prime Video – 2,220

Netflix – 1,940

Hulu – 1,755

HBO Max – 410

Disney Plus – 235

Apple TV Plus – 22

Prime Video has the most TV shows, but Netflix and Hulu beat it when it comes to “quality” (rated 6.5 or higher on IMDb) and “high-quality” (rated 8.0 or higher on IMDb) programming.

Prime Video had 620 quality TV shows and 232 high-quality TV shows, while Netflix has 1,046 quality TV shows and 370 high-quality TV shows. Hulu has 962 quality TV shows and 293 high-quality TV shows.

Netflix and Hulu have the most ‘high-quality’ TV shows.

Hulu ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Number of “high-quality” TV shows (defined by Reelgood as rated 8.0 or higher on IMDb):

1. Netflix – 370

2. Hulu – 293

3. Prime Video – 232

4. HBO Max – 109

5. Disney Plus – 28

Apple TV Plus – 3

Subscribers get the most TV shows for their dollar with Prime Video.

Reelgood

Prime Video – 247 shows per dollar

Netflix – 149 shows per dollar

Hulu – 146 shows per dollar

Disney Plus – 34 shows per dollar

HBO Max – 27 shows per dollar

Apple TV Plus – four shows per dollar

Conclusions

Apple TV Plus ‘Defending Jacob’

Amazon Prime Video: Prime Video has the most bang for subscribers’ bucks, with more movies and more TV shows than other services at an affordable price of $US8.99 per month (that’s just for Prime Video, not including other Prime features). It also has the most “quality” and “high-quality” movies, based on Reelgood’s definition, but Netflix and Hulu have more well-rated TV shows.

Netflix: Netflix raised the price of its most popular plan (standard HD) last year to $US12.99 per month, but there’s still plenty of content to justify the price. It has the most “quality” and “high-quality” TV shows of any of the streamers. With 183 million subscribers globally, it’s still the streaming champion.

Hulu: With Disney owning both Hulu and the FX network, Hulu is the exclusive home to FX programming, which likely beefed up its amount of highly rated TV shows. It follows only Netflix in regards to “quality” and “high-quality” series. Its movie collection isn’t as impressive, falling short of even HBO Max, which just launched last month. But its ad-free subscription plan is still cheaper than HBO Max and Netflix’s most popular standard HD plan. Its ad-supported version is cheaper than every service but Apple TV Plus.

HBO Max: HBO Max just launched last month, but the data show how it’s already a formidable player in the streaming war. It has more total movies (and more quality movies) than Hulu, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus. It falls short when it comes to TV shows, only beating out Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus in the amount and quality that it offers, but it is expected to grow in time.

Disney Plus: Disney Plus is riding on the love for the Disney brand and its many properties, from Marvel to “Star Wars” to Pixar. When it comes to total content, it’s lacking compared to most of its major rivals. Disney Plus has more content than Apple TV Plus, which isn’t saying much considering Apple doesn’t have a robust library of licensed content. Still, Disney Plus already has more than 54 million subscribers since launching in November.

Apple TV Plus: At $US4.99 per month, Apple TV Plus is the cheapest major streaming service, but it’s still a terrible deal. The service has fewer movies and TV shows than the rivals included in Reelgood’s report by a long shot and, for the most part, they haven’t received high ratings.

