How to stream the NCAA Tournament online

You can stream the NCAA Tournament online through the NCAA’s March Madness Live website.

Just click the link here.

If you have a TV subscription, you can log in with your cable information and watch an unlimited number of games all day long.

If you don’t have a TV subscription, you’ll get a “pass” to watch three hours of basketball for free, after which you’ll be asked to enter a cable log-in.

The tournament starts at 12:15 p.m. eastern time on Thursday.

Here’s the full schedule for the first two rounds (all times eastern):

Thursday

Notre Dame (3) vs. Northeastern (14), 12:15 p.m., CBS

Iowa State (3) vs. UAB (14), 12:40 p.m., TruTV

Baylor (3) vs. Georgia State (14), 1:40 p.m., TBS

Arizona (2) vs. Texas Southern (15), 2:10 p.m., TNT

Butler (6) vs. Texas (11), 2:45 p.m., CBS

SMU (6) vs. UCLA (11), 3:10 p.m., TruTV

Xavier (6) vs. Ole Miss (11), 4:10 p.m., TBS

VCU (7) vs. Ohio State (10), 4:40 p.m., TNT

Villanova (1) vs. Lafayette (16), 6:50 p.m., TBS

Cincinnati (8) vs. Purdue (9), 7:10 p.m., CBS

North Carolina (4) vs. Harvard (13), 7:20 p.m., TNT

Utah (5) vs. Stephen F. Austin (12), 7:27 p.m., TruTV

North Carolina State (8) vs. LSU (9), 9:20 p.m., TBS

Kentucky (1) vs. Hampton (16), 9:40 p.m., CBS

Arkansas (5) vs. Wofford (12), 9:50 p.m., TNT

Georgetown (4) vs. Eastern Washington (13), 9:57 p.m., TruTV

Friday

Kansas (2) vs. New Mexico State (15), 12:15 p.m., CBS

Michigan State (7) vs. Georgia (10), 12:40 p.m., TruTV

Northern Iowa (5) vs. Wyoming (12), 1:40 p.m., TBS

West Virginia (5) vs. Buffalo (12), 2:10 p.m., TNT

Wichita State (7) vs. Indiana (10), 2:45 p.m., CBS

Virginia (2) vs. Belmont (15), 3:10 p.m., TruTV

Louisville (4) vs. UC Irvine (13), 4:10 p.m., TBS

Maryland (4) vs. Valparaiso (13), 4:40 p.m., TNT

Oregon (8) vs. Oklahoma State (9), 6:50 p.m., TBS

Duke (1) vs. Robert Morris (16), 7:10 p.m., CBS

Iowa (7) vs. Davidson (10), 7:20 p.m., TNT

Oklahoma (3) vs. Albany (14), 7:27 p.m., TruTV

Wisconsin (1) vs. Coastal Carolina (16), 9:20 p.m., TBS

San Diego State (8) vs. St. John’s (9), 9:40 p.m., CBS

Gonzaga (2) vs. North Dakota State (15), 9:50 p.m., TNT

Providence (6) vs. Dayton (11), 9:57 p.m., TruTV

Check out the full bracket here.

