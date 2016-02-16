How to listen to Kanye's new album for free -- courtesy of Beyoncé

Kanye West made waves over the weekend when he announced that his long-awaited new album, “The Life of Pablo,” will only be available from the Tidal music streaming service for the next week.

It’s great for Tidal, which is seeing a rush of new subscribers on the back of Kanye-mania.

But left Kanye fans like myself wondering if there’s a way to hear the album during this exclusive period without having to shell out for a Tidal membership, which runs $9.99 a month — or $19.99 if you want higher-quality sound.

Now, Tidal offers a 30-day free trial subscription to new members.

Be aware that there is a better way, thanks to the munificence of Queen Bey: Just go to beyonce.tidal.com, pop in your name and email, and you’ll get a 90-day trial of Tidal, gratis, plus a free download of Beyoncé’s new single “Formation.” You know, the song she played during the Super Bowl.

The catch is that you need to attach a credit card or PayPal to your account so they can charge you once the 90 days is up. Cancel your subscription before the trial is through, though, and Tidal won’t charge you at all.

So enjoy “The Life of Pablo,” free. It remains to be seen, though, how many Tidal subscribers will stick around once Kanye’s new album is no longer exclusive.

