Kanye West's new album 'The Life of Pablo' is finally out -- stream it now

Getty Kanye West at ‘The Life of Pablo’ listening party at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

The long wait is over. Kanye West finally dropped his new album, “The Life of Pablo,” early Sunday morning.

You can stream “The Life of Pablo” in full right now over on Tidal.

“The Life of Pablo” originally debuted on Thursday at a listening party held at Madison Square Garden. West streamed the album launch on Tidal, but “The Life of Pablo” release was delayed the following day when West decided he wanted to include additional tracks on the album.

After originally saying that he would release “The Life of Pablo” on February 12th with the new tracks, West further delayed the album so that he could include one last track — “Waves,” a song produced by Chance The Rapper featuring Chris Brown. Waves was also one of original names for the album before West finally landed on “TLOP” or “The Life of Pablo.”

While Chance The Rapper polished off “Waves” on throughout Friday and Saturday, West appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” performing “Highlights” and a portion of his freestyle “I Love Kanye.”

West dropped “The Life of Pablo” — with “Waves” included — shortly after his “Saturday Night Live” performance early Sunday morning.

Here’s the full track list:

Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin] Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 [ft. Kid Cudi] Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2 [ft. Desiigner] Famous [ft. Rihanna] Feedback Low Lights Highlights [ft. Young Thug] Freestyle 4 [ft. Desiigner] I Love Kanye Waves [ft. Chris Brown] FML [ft. The Weeknd] Real Friends [ft. Ty Dolla $ign] Wolves [ft. Frank Ocean and Caroline Shaw] Silver Surfer Intermission 30 Hours No More Parties in LA [ft. Kendrick Lamar] Facts (Charlie Heat Version) Fade [ft. Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign]

You can stream the album in its entirety over at Tidal. “The Life of Pablo” is currently unavailable to purchase.

