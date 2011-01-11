The Private Education Companies Are Getting Crushed Right Now, And The Shorts Are Feasting

It sure looks as though the short-sellers that have been slamming the private education stocks right now are seeing their thesis play out beautifully.



Companies like Apollo, Washington Post, and Strayer have already seen their stocks get slammed, and now that’s set to accelerate.

Shares of Strayer in particular are off 20% in the pre-market after after the company reported dismal enrollment numbers. That comes as the government cracks down on student loans to these schools, which have a pretty dismal reputation right now in terms of repayment.

Apollo is also down really big.

