A Terrifying Photo Of Two Stray Dogs Fighting In Sochi

Stray dogs have been a hot topic of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The Russian government hired a company to poison the strays before the Olympics began, and then a Russian billionaire financed a shelter in an effort to save the dogs.

While some dogs were unfortunately killed, and many were brought to the shelter, the problem has not been completely taken care of. During a practice run, a stray dog ran onto a cross country course and started barking at the athletes, and even now, eight days into the Olympics dogs are hanging around the grounds.

Here’s a photo from Saturday of two stray dogs fighting in front of the Gorki Media Center. It’s pretty terrifying, and we can see why the Russian government was worried about everyone’s safety with the stray dogs wandering around:

