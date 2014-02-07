Stray Dog In Sochi Wanders On To Cross Country Course, Barks At Athletes

There have been reports out of Sochi that the Russian government hired a company to kill all of the stray dogs ahead of the Olympics.

While journalists have seen dead dogs laying in the streets, some of the strays are still around, and one wandered on to the cross country skiing course and started barking at the athletes (video via Sport Express):

