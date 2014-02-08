Stray Dog Wanders Into Olympic Opening Ceremony

The stray dogs of Sochi have made an appearance at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.
The dogs have been at the center of controversy after Russia hired a company to poison them before the games.
They’ve been spotted all over the place in Sochi, so it should be no surprise that one wandered into Fisht Olympic Stadium a few hours before the official start of the Olympics.
Seems harmless:
A stray dog just strolled into the stadium ahead of the Sochi opening ceremony. Volunteers chased him away. pic.twitter.com/UJa8Ny3i5z
— James Ellingworth (@jellingworth) February 7, 2014
