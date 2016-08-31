This high-powered CEO has an intense workout regimen that fuels his success

Strauss Zelnick is a father, husband and media mogul who, at 59, somehow finds the time to stay in incredible shape. That’s because he treats fitness with the same sense of priority that he gives business meetings and time with his family.

Zelnick founded the private equity firm Zelnick Media Capital and also serves as CEO of ZMC’s largest asset: video game developer Take-Two Interactive, which is responsible for such blockbuster hits as the “Grand Theft Auto” series, “Max Payne,” and “WWE 2K.”

In 2015, Zelnick founded a group fitness club called #TheProgram, which meets four times a week for a variety of intense, early morning workouts. Zelnick invited Business Insider for a look into just a small part of the weekly fitness regimen that keeps the media mogul in top physical condition.

