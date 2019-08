We asked Zelnick Media Capital founder Strauss Zelnick about the biggest mistakes he’s seen people make in job interviews. Zelnick, who is also the CEO of video game company Take-Two Interactive reveals three things people should avoid when trying to land a job.

