A high-powered CEO created an invitation-only fitness club for motivated professionals

59 year-old media mogul Strauss Zelnick treats his fitness regimen with the same level of priority as he would a business meeting or time with his family. He shares his intense dedication to working out with members of #TheProgram, which is a group fitness club that Zelnick founded in 2015.

Zelnick founded the private equity firm Zelnick Media Capital and also serves as CEO of ZMC’s largest asset: video game developer Take-Two Interactive, which is responsible for such blockbuster hits as the “Grand Theft Auto” series, “Max Payne,” and “WWE 2K.”

#TheProgram meets four times a week for a variety of intense, early morning workouts. Zelnick invited Business Insider for a look into just a small part of the weekly fitness regimen that keeps the media mogul in top physical condition.

