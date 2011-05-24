REPORT: DSK's Friends Tried To Bribe The Maid's Family To "Make The Case Go Away"

Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s friends “secretly contacted the accusing maid’s impoverished family, offering them money to make the case go away since they can’t reach her in protective custody,” the New York Post reports.



The Sofitel maid is a widowed immigrant from Guinea, a nation in West Africa. She still has extended family there.

A French businesswoman with “close ties” to DSK and his family told the Post that Strauss-Kahn connections “already talked with her family. For sure, it’s going to end up on a quiet note.”

Apparently the family in Guinea were not aware of the alleged attack until reporters reached their isolated village.

They live in “a village that lacks paved roads, electricity and phone lines. The average monthly income is $45, which is near-starvation, and some of her family members can’t even afford shoes,” the Post reported.

The woman does have family in New York, but they’ve already been instructed by lawyers not to answer calls from anyone connected to Strauss-Kahn.

The woman who says she was sexually assaulted by DSK is under strict protection by prosecutors in New York. Apparently her phone calls are being monitored.

Meanwhile, DSK is still under house arrest in Manhattan and is desperately looking for long-term accommodation.

