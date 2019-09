Last night, SNL opened with a skit on ex-IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn at Riker’s Island.



In it, two Riker’s inmates discuss their feelings on the eurozone crisis with DSK. It includes such classics as, “Germans be good at being austere,” and, “in Spain they need chorizo and sangria.”

From SNL (via The Reformed Broker):





