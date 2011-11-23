DSK Sues French Papers Over Underage Prostitute Claims

Photo: AP

Dominique Strauss Kahn and his wife are suing French media outlets and a French presidential aide over breaches of privacy, reports the BBC.The claims seem to be related to a number of reports that the former IMF chief was involved in a prostitution ring, which had some links to underage prostitution (though it was never suggested DSK himself was involved in that angle).



The lawsuit names newspaper Le Figaro and magazines L’Express, Nouvel Observateur, Paris Match and VSD. Henri Guaino, aide to President Nicolas Sarkozy, is being sued for comments he made on TV regarding Strauss Kahn.

DSK has suffered an unbelievable fall from grace since being accused of sexual assault in a New York hotel room earlier this summer. Even now back in France the stories keep coming, with new revelations coming out every week (last we heard his wife was on the verge of leaving him, though this lawsuit might indicate that is not true).

That DSK is allowed to sue over this may give you some idea of how differently the French legal system treats privacy — remember how pissed off the French were about DSK’s perp walk?

