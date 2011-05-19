Strauss-Kahn: Carpet Removed From Room May Show That Maid Spit After Alleged Forced Oral Sex

We’d heard earlier that the police had removed a portion of carpet from the Sofitel room, where IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn allegedly attempted to rape a made.



A report from CBS New York explains why:

The officials say the carpet was cut from a place where the maid says she spit after being forced to have oral sex with Strauss-Kahn.

Investigators believe the carpet may contain the financial leader’s semen, which would be crucial forensic evidence that would back up the charges.

Meanwhile, the report also quotes her attorney, who’s denying the talk about the maid having HIV or AIDS, due to the fact that she lives in a building for people with AIDS. Infact, she only sublets a room there.

