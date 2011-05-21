Strauss-Kahn Can't Find An Apartment So His Security Guard Is Putting Him Up

No-one will have Dominique Strauss-Kahn.



He was granted bail yesterday and had thought he found a new temporary home — an apartment in the luxury uptown development, Bristol Plaza — but it fell through.

The building’s management rejected him, so he had to look elsewhere.

But as any New Yorker will tell you, it’s not always easy to find accommodation in New York at the last minute.

So for now it looks like Strauss-Kahn will be crashing with the secuirty company that’s going to monitor his every move up until and through his criminal trial.

According to the New York Times, (via the Atlantic),

Strauss-Kahn will be staying at a corporate-housing building used by the security company, Stroz Friedberg, which has been hired to guard him while he remains under 24-hour home confinement.

Judge Obus had said on Thursday that if there was the “slightest problem with your compliance,” he could change the conditions of the bail or even withdraw it. It was not immediately clear what the problem with the apartment would mean for the deal he had approved.

The Times also tracked down some of the Bristol’s residents, and they weren’t thrilled about Strauss-Kahn moving in. The main reason is that they didn’t want the publicity and the press gathered outside their homes 24/7.

