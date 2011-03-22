Stratfor's George Friedman On The Libyan War

Dr. George Friedman of Stratfor is one of the most widely-read and respected geopolitical analysts. Here are his comments and analysis at this point in the War in Libya. My own commentary will come, but Dr. Friedman’s analysis is always worth reading and sharing.

Libya, the West and the Narrative of Democracy

By George Friedman

STRATFOR

March 21, 2011

Forces from the United States and some European countries have intervened in Libya. Under U.N. authorization, they have imposed a no-fly zone in Libya, meaning they will shoot down any Libyan aircraft that attempts to fly within Libya. In addition, they have conducted attacks against aircraft on the ground, airfields, air defenses and the command, control and communication systems of the Libyan government, and French and U.S. aircraft have struck against Libyan armour and ground forces.



There also are reports of European and Egyptian special operations forces deploying in eastern Libya, where the opposition to the government is centered, particularly around the city of Benghazi. In effect, the intervention of this alliance has been against the government of Moammar Gadhafi, and by extension, in favour of his opponents in the east.

