11 chilling predictions for what the world will look like in 10 years

Tom Pennington / Getty

With the world becoming an even more disorderly and unpredictable place over the next 10 years, the US will respond by being increasingly judicious about how it picks its challenges, rather than taking an active leadership role in solving the world's problems.

A growing economy, surging domestic energy production, declining exports, and the safety of being in the most stable corner of the world will give the US the luxury of being able to insulate itself against the world's crises.

While this more restrained US role in global affairs will make the world an even less predictable place, it's a reality that other countries will just have to deal with.

'The United States will continue to be the major economic, political, and military power in the world but will be less engaged than in the past,' the forecast says. 'It will be a disorderly world, with a changing of the guard in many regions. The one constant will be the continued and maturing power of the United States -- a power that will be much less visible and that will be utilised far less in the next decade.'