Stratfor: An Iraqi Oil Renaissance May Destroy OPEC

The underlying logic behind OPEC is that Saudi Arabia gets an enormous share of the cartel’s oil quota because it gives up so much production to support oil prices. But with Iraqi oil projected to grow five fold in the next decade, the balance of production capacity will change dramatically.

It’s not clear that OPEC can survive this disruption, according to Stratfor.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.