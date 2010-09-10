Can America Recover When The Majority Of Americans See A Double Dip, And Think The Country Is Fundamentally Broken?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Earlier this week we asked, can the economy really recover when 92% of the population says the economy is garbage in a survey? That was the number in a WSJ/NBC poll, and it would seem to indicate a major headwind in terms of sentiment.Here’s more of what the average guy thinks, and it’s bad.



Felix Salmon points to a survey from a group called StrategyOne. The main findings — most Americans think a double dip is coming, many think it will be worse than the first recession, and the majority of Americans think the country is fundamentally broken.

So again, can America possibly recover with people this gloomy.

Here’s part of the announcement

Almost half see America’s ‘best days’ behind us, 7 in 10 concerned country is ‘fundamentally broken and not working’

NEW YORK, Sept. 9 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ — Almost two in three Americans (65%) say a double-dip recession — defined as a recession followed by a short-lived recovery, followed by another recession — is now likely to happen. Among those who expect a double-dip recession, nearly half (44%) fear it will be worse than the first one, with 21% worried it will be “much more severe.” Just 24% think the second recession will be less severe.

These findings come from a recently conducted survey of 1,043 Americans by the polling firm StrategyOne, a Daniel J. Edelman company.

As they are bracing for a second downturn, Americans are certainly not holding their breath for a full recovery coming anytime soon. Just 5% think there will be a full economic recovery by the end of this year, and only another 21% see recovery taking place by the end of 2011. Half of all Americans polled (50%) see a recovery not coming until sometime after the end of 2011, and about a quarter (23%) doubt our economy will ever fully recover.

But beyond feelings about where the economy is today and where it is heading next, fundamental doubts and concerns are being raised about America. The country is split on whether America’s best days lie ahead of us or behind. A slim majority, 52%, say they are ahead of us, while 48% say they are behind us. There is however consensus around another point – 71% agree that America is fundamentally broken and not working.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.