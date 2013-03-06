CHART OF THE DAY: The Worst Investment Strategy Of 2013

Sam Ro
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Goldman Sachs’ equity strategy team just released its Monthly Chartbook.

In it, the analysts give a ranking of a variety of indices that cover an array of investment strategies and asset classes that have and haven’t been working this year.

Most indices listed in Goldman’s chart have either been up or flat since the beginning of the year.

But one loser stands out: gold.

Chart of the day shows the worst investment strategy of 2013, march 2013

Photo: Goldman Sachs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.