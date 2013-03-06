CHART OF THE DAY: The Worst Investment Strategy Of 2013

Goldman Sachs’ equity strategy team just released its Monthly Chartbook.



In it, the analysts give a ranking of a variety of indices that cover an array of investment strategies and asset classes that have and haven’t been working this year.

Most indices listed in Goldman’s chart have either been up or flat since the beginning of the year.

But one loser stands out: gold.

Photo: Goldman Sachs

