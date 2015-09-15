New research reveals an easy way to make babies learn faster

Babies have expectations about the world around them, and according to new research from Johns Hopkins University, it’s when something defies those expectations that babies learn best.

“Infants are not only equipped with core knowledge about fundamental aspects of the world, but from early in their lives, they harness this knowledge to empower new learning,” said Aimee E. Stahl, the paper’s lead author.

Video courtesy of Johns Hopkins University.

Follow Johns Hopkins: On Facebook and Twitter

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.