Never Get Socked With A Nasty Overdraft Fee Again

Angry at overdraft fees?



While you wait for banks to adjust their practices, or have adjustments forced upon them, don’t just sit around.

Take matters into your own hands with the tips that follow, and avoid overdrafts altogether.

Really, it’s just about knowing a few banking and money management tricks; you don’t need to be a financial whiz.

If you can avoid just one overdraft then you’ll have made about $30…

How To Avoid Overdraft Fees >>>

Speed Up Your Cash Flow With Direct Deposit This is the easiest step: have your income added to your account balance as fast as possible. Direct deposit is ideal if your employer provides it. This can save precious time that will make all the difference between sufficient funds and a $30 charge. Understand Pending vs. Processed Transactions Remember, pending bank transactions won't be reflected in your actual bank balance yet. Don't incorrectly believe you have sufficient funds in your account when you actually don't. The check you just deposited probably hasn't cleared yet. Link Your Checking Account To A Savings Account Link a savings account to your overdraft-trap checking account. When your checking account balance hits zero, your savings account should come to the rescue and prevent the overdraft. Assuming you have money in your savings account. Also, check with your bank to make sure this is how they handle your linked accounts. Keep A Cash Cushion In Your Account Hopefully you have at least $100 to keep as a minimum cash cushion in your account. Treat $100 as the new '$0'. If you always make sure that your account has no less than a $100 in it at any time, then you can protect against the moments when you slip-up on your expense management. Don't Assume Your Debit Card Will Be Rejected Don't just 'try and see' if your debit card will be able to pay for something. While it might not be rejected at the point of sale, your bank account may indeed be empty, thanks to overdraft protection. Ask Not To Use Overdraft Protection While many banks will automatically provide you overdraft protection, you can usually ask not to receive it. If you don't want it, then tell them so. If they won't let you opt out for some reason, then proceed to the next slide... Complain To Your Bank, Threaten To Leave Tell the bank you'll leave. This can work especially if you are a long-time customer who uses the bank for many different services. Make sure you push your way through their bureaucracy until you speak with the highest ranking person possible. Even when they repeatedly say that nothing can be done, don't believe them and protest, asking to speak to a more senior person. Take The Suckers To Court Threaten to take the bank to court. If they don't budge, join a class-action law suit such as this one. Switch To A New Bank Of course you can also just leave. Find a new bank, and tell them from the start that you don't want overdraft protection. Actually Keep Track of Your Expenses This one is probably the hardest, we know. Yet if you manage your financial matters as if they were a company balance sheet, you will likely avoid overdraft fees altogether. Money is very important, it's worth spending some time to think about it daily.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.