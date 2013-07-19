10 Social Media Statistics That Should Shape Your Social Strategy

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.





10 Social Media Statistics That Will Shape Your Social Strategy (Buffer App)

The fastest growing demographic on Twitter is the 55 to 64 age bracket. 189 million of Facebook’s users are “mobile only.” YouTube reaches more U.S. adults aged 18 to 34 than any cable network. Every second two new people join LinkedIn. Social media has overtaken porn as the #1 activity on the Web. LinkedIn has a lower percentage of active users than Pinterest, Google+, Twitter, and Facebook. 93% of marketers use social media for business. 25% of smartphone owners ages 18 to 44 say they can’t recall the last time their smartphone wasn’t next to them. Even though 62% of marketers blog or plan to blog in 2013, only 9% of U.S. marketing companies employ a full-time blogger. 25% of Facebook users don’t bother with privacy settings.

83% Of Twitter Users Expect A Same-Day Customer Service Response (Salesforce)

More than 88% of consumers are influenced by other consumers’ online comments. Jeff Bezos once said, “If you make customers unhappy in the physical world, they might each tell six friends. If you make customers unhappy on the Internet, they can each tell 6,000.” In our always-connected world, businesses need to be even more attentive to customers online than they are offline. Read >

Could Snapchat Be Used For Insider Trading? (Business Insider)

CNBC host Jim Cramer suspects the popular disappearing photo-sharing app Snapchat could be used to facilitate insider trading. Read >

Yahoo Acquires Chinese Social Network Data Startup (Wall Street Journal)

Yahoo has acquired its 19th startup since Marissa Mayer has taken the helm as CEO. The newest startup to join Yahoo is Ztelic, a small Beijing-based company that analyses social network data. Read >

Social Professional Networks Are The Fastest-Growing Source Of Quality Hires (DASHBURST)

According to a survey of global recruiters, 37% said social professional networks have been the best resource to find quality hires. That represents an 11% increase from 2012. Read >

The Landscape Of Social Login And Sharing (Gigya)

Did you know that for online retailers, Facebook accounted for 79% of social logins during the second quarter of 2013? However, Facebook held a much smaller share (52%) of social logins for media websites, followed by Twitter (23%) and Pinterest (18%).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.