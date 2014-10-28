How One Of NYC's Hottest Nightlife Groups Is Blowing Out Halloween

Don’t know what you’re going to be for Halloween yet? That can wait.

What’s really clutch is where you’re going to party.

Business Insider caught up with Jonathan Schwartz of NYC’s Strategic Group to get the word on what he’ll be doing. Since Strategic handles all the goings-on at Marquee and PH-D at the Dream Downtown, this is key information.

Marquee will have six different DJs on deck with Burning Man style art cars and dancers wearing insane costumes designed by Carmela Lane.

“The biggest difference between this year and last year,” said Schwartz, “is that this will be more music driven, last year was more celebrity driven.

Sorry if you missed Heidi Klum last year. However, this year you may find yourself upstairs in The Green Room — some addition VIP space being created specifically for this party.

“At Marquee you’re going to find a lot of nightlife staples… a really good crowd that likes to go late,” said Schwartz.

General admission will cost you $US125. Table packages go from $US3500 to $US25,000.

The party at the Dream Downtown will have two parts.

There’s the “The Animal Party” in The Gallery — where Strategic is bringing in 30 palm trees and Swedish producer Marcus Schossow to take care of the music. Costumes will have a black swan and yellow theme, and yes they will be nuts.

Upstairs on the roof the party will be friends and family based. You’ll still have DJ Theory on deck at PH-D, and Carmela Lane’s insane costumes, “but it’s not going to be somewhere where you’re too overwhelmed,” said Schwartz.

Think more of an up-scale, Soho House vibe.

Tickets to the PHD party will cost you $US90 for general admission, $US135 for an open bar from 9-12 pm. Tables start at $US3,000 and go to $US30,000.

Check out fliers for all the action at The Dream Downtown below:

