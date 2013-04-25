NJ Middle School Bans Strapless Dresses At Upcoming 8th Grade Dance

A New Jersey middle school has banned girls from wearing strapless dresses to their eighth grade formal, reports Warren Cooper of NJ.com.



Parents and students are not pleased with the ban, which was ordered by Readington Middle School principal earlier this month.

Roughly 70 parents and middle-schoolers protested the decision at a school board meeting on Tuesday night. The ban was backed by Superintendent Barbara Sargent, who agrees with the policy, according to NJN.

“Young gentleman are encouraged to wear collared shirts and trousers,” Moffat said in the letter sent to parents regarding the dress code. “Young ladies should wear a skirt, dress with straps, or a dressy pants outfit.”

Moffat reportedly argued in Tuesday’s meeting that the strapless dresses would be too “distracting” for the eighth grade boys — something one mother deemed a “sexist comment” to ABC News.

“The Readington Township School District has a policy regarding dress code, which is being universally applied to the school day and school events,” the school district said in a statement. “We regret that a small number of families are upset by this, and we welcome their input and communication.”

The school’s online dress code policy does not reference strapless dresses, but does say: “Students should not wear shirts that show midriffs; halter/tube tops; shirts with spaghetti straps; very short skirts or shorts, or low ‘hip-hugger’ jeans.” Chains, bandannas, and sunglasses are also prohibited.

The school board is reconsidering the issue and will meet again to discuss reversing the ban on May 14, NJN reports.

