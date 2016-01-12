The lawyer from 'Making A Murderer' describes what's wrong with America's criminal justice system

Dean Strang was one of the lawyers who represented Steven Avery, who was convicted of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach in 2007.

To this day, the final verdict is heavily disputed.

Thanks to the hit Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer,” the case is once again making headlines. Strang told INSIDER that the show does a perfect job highlighting issues with America’s criminal justice system.

“I think among those [issues] that I see in the documentary are the role of class in our criminal justice system. Once you’re talking about class it’s hard to disconnect that from race, ethnicity, recent arrival as an immigrant, because all of those things get linked disproportionately to being a member of an underclass,” Strang told INSIDER.

He also said the show raises questions about how the press handles trials and the ethical limits of lawyers. However, economic status is at the forefront.

“In all, across the country, in all counties, all states, all federal courts, upward of 90% of the people charged with a crime don’t have the financial means to hire a lawyer. [They] end up, sort of, on the public option. [They] end up with a court appointed lawyer or a public defender employed by the state. So, you know, right from the start, we’re running a criminal justice system that depends heavily for its fodder on the poor,” Strang said.

The entire first season of “Making a Murderer” is now on Netflix.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

