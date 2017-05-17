Foreigners reveal the things they find strangest about travelling in America

INSIDER The portions never cease to amaze foreigners.

People around the world like to give the US a hard time — they like to make fun of their accents, they’re bewildered by the many friendly smiles, and overactive air conditioners are a great source of concern (and cold).

But stereotypes aside, what are the real-life American quirks that shock foreigners?

We looked at a recent Reddit thread that had non-Americans share the strangest things they learned about the US after visiting.

American portion sizes are bewildering to foreigners INSIDER Giant margaritas or standard American? TheMediumPanada said that 'The size of food servings in restaurants is 50-100% bigger than in Europe.' Phalty was awed by 'the raptor sized turkey legs sold at amusement parks.' They're surprised by the number of drive-thru establishments Shutterstock A Starbucks drive-thru. Outofplaceandstrange was surprised by the number of drive-thru establishments the US features. Others agreed, citing drive-thru liquor stores, and even drive-thru Daiquiri stands in Louisiana. In general, foreigners find it weird how Americans seem to drive absolutely everywhere, resulting in parking lots the size of small villages. They don't understand why there are so many ads for lawyers dno1967b/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 One of the many ads for lawyers. Hn-t mentioned how ubiquitous ads for lawyers are stateside. According to the Redditor, 'Most of the time you couldn't go anywhere without seeing any ads for lawyers.' They're terrified by the many ads for prescription drugs White bear studio/Shutterstock Some ads are just terrifying. Many others added pharmaceutical ads to the list. According to crunchymush, 'Sitting in our hotel room in Vegas and listening to the horrendous lists of possible side-effects for drugs made me wonder how anyone can bring themselves to take them. Lunesta is terrifying. I don't remember the specific 'possible side-effects,' but I just recall the fact that 'death' wasn't the most troubling one.' Apparently, there are a lot of squirrels in the states Robb Hannawacker So many squirrels. Crazy_pants_wolf was shocked by the amount of squirrels. Others agreed, and added that American squirrels are also 'terrifyingly bold.' The amount of space in the US is also shocking to people Shutterstock Spacious suburbia. Musland writes 'I know the US is a huge area, but the size of the roads and parking lots just seemed really strange (to) a central European.' Various Redditors agree, pointing to the amount of space between homes. British user BloatedBaryonyx said 'I see American houses on TV and am amazed by how they have all these massive detached houses. I thought the people living there were rich or something, but I eventually picked up enough context to know that this was a standard suburban house.' Visitors are awed by the country's sheer size Mike Kline/Getty Images You can't see NYC from here. 'It took me a while before I realised that a person cannot drive from New York City to the Grand Canyon in one day,' wrote Toykolunchboxes. The gap between toilet stalls' doors is disconcerting to visitors Shutterstock This would never happen in Europe. Bedsheetsforsale is American, but only realised how exposed American toilet stalls leaves users when travelling to Europe. 'I remember being in England, and seriously every bathroom stall was sectioned off with a full door and everything. Seriously, the gaps in between American stalls are horrible and I always think someone is watching me.'

