The 44 Most Mesmerizing Sports Photos Of 2013

A figure skater twirls without a head. A soccer player is 22-inches tall. An army of Beyoncés performs at the Super Bowl.

These are some of the most mesmerizing sports photos of 2013.

They are snapshots of humans contorting and unfolding at high speeds, producing moments that seem almost impossible.

Divers Sacha Klein and Patrick Hausding compete at the World Championships in Barcelona.

Feng Qing Yu, 61, prepares for an amateur bodybuilding competition in Zhejiang.

Riaan Van Niekerk races during the fifth stage of the Dakkar Rally in Chile.

A man dressed as Superman dives off the 27-meter high dive in Barcelona.

In an optical illusion, France's Mathieu Valbuena makes a pass in front of Marouane Fellaini of Belgium.

Aya Terakawa swims in the backstroke at the world championships in Barcelona.

A scorekeeper changes the leaderboard at a women's golf tournament in Singapore.

A prosthetic leg sits near the pool at the IPC Swimming World Championship in Montrael.

Texans player JJ Watt spits water before a game against the 49ers in San Francisco.

Javier Fernandez falls during a figuring skating exhibition in Tokyo.

Jan Matura competes in the ski jump in Sapporo, Japan.

Alexander Shatilov of Israel competes in the horizontal bar at the European championships in Moscow.

Cavaliers players fall on the court during a game in New Orleans.

A German man plays underwater hockey in Austria.

Legia Warszawa fans cheer at a Europa league match in Rome.

Figure skater Adelina Sotnikova performs at the world championships in Ontario.

Novak Djokovic practices for the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Bruce Martin of New Zealand dodges a bouncer at a cricket test match in Dunedin.

Victoria Azarenka returns a serve at the Australian Open.

Antonio Rodriguez dances in the ring after winning a fight in Sheffield, England.

Hungarian diving partners compete at the world championships in Barcelona.

An Eagles cheerleader performs during a game against the San Diego Chargers.

Nicola Philippaerts of Belgium competes at an equestrian tournament in Calgary.

Marion Bartoli crumbles to the ground at Wimbledon.

Notre Dame's Cam McDaniel looks like a model while getting tackled against USC.

Beyoncé performs during halftime of the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

A Melbourne Storm player screams while getting tackled by Gold Coast Titans players in Australia.

Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman gets a shaving cream pie after his first MLB win.

Tiger Woods hits a shot from Asia to Europe in Turkey.

A fleet of kiteboard racers competes in San Francisco.

Angels pitcher Ernesto Frieri walks on the tarp during a rain delay in Baltimore.

Terry Evisgon wrestles a steer at a rodeo in Australia.

Tristan Thompson dunks during the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend in Houston.

Riders at the Topham Steeple Chase crash at a competition in England.

Diver Artem Silchenko jumps off the Saint Nicholas Tower in La Rochelle, France.

Kiteboarders start a day of competition in Pingtan, China.

Novak Djokovic kisses himself after winning the Monte Carlo Masters.

Diver Cassius Duran hits the water during the US Grand Prix in Florida.

Golfer Greg Own hits a tee shot at Pebble Beach.

Notre Dame plays UCONN in the women's Final Four in New Orleans.

Ted Potter Jr. hits an approach shot at a tournament in San Martin, California.

Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov looks at the camera in a game against Boston.

The start gun goes off during the men's 60m sprint in Sweden.

Serena Williams falls down during a first-round match at the Australian Open.

