The 44 Most Mesmerizing Sports Photos Of 2013

A figure skater twirls without a head. A soccer player is 22-inches tall. An army of Beyoncés performs at the Super Bowl.
These are some of the most mesmerizing sports photos of 2013.
They are snapshots of humans contorting and unfolding at high speeds, producing moments that seem almost impossible.
In an optical illusion, France's Mathieu Valbuena makes a pass in front of Marouane Fellaini of Belgium.
Alexander Shatilov of Israel competes in the horizontal bar at the European championships in Moscow.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.