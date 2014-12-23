The 52 Strangest Photos Of 2014

REUTERS/Jason Reed A 13-month-old chimp named Fumo carries a ‘Christmas present’ of food treats in wrapping paper under his arm during a Christmas-themed feeding time at Sydney’s Taronga Park Zoo, December 9, 2014. Fumo, meaning ‘chief’ or ‘spear’ in Swahili, is one of the latest additions to the zoo’s successful primate breeding program.

2014 has been an interesting year.

Amidst the tragedies of missing or downed planes and exploding conflict from the Middle East to Eastern Europe, the world has also seen its share of peculiar moments.

Some of these moments seem bizarre due to their foreignness or lack of context. Others are just plain weird.

We’ve collected some of our favourite moments from the last year.

A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York on January 12, 2014. A trader looks at 'Pete the Penguin' of SeaWorld Entertainment as he walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 15th. Sea World was celebrating its 50th anniversary. Men carry a fake cow while riding an escalator during preparations for the Green Week food, agriculture, and horticulture fair in Berlin on January 15th. A half-naked participant wears a gas mask as he takes part in the 'Guangzhu (naked) Run' with others on a hazy winter morning at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing in February. The event is supposed to promote environmentally friendly lifestyles, but there was an orange alert for air pollution. Groom Tanapatpurin Samangnitit, 40, and his bride Sunantaluk Kongkoon, 26, lie in a coffin during a wedding ceremony at Wat Takien temple in the outskirts of Bangkok, February 14. Couples believe laying briefly in the coffin will get rid of bad luck and usher happiness into their lives. This year, Valentine's Day fell on the same day as Makha Bucha Day, the day that honours Buddha and his teachings. On March 5th, members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show 'Dressed by grace' at a public square ahead of the Cuidanza Dance Festival in Buenos Aires. A sardine is carried in a coffin during the Entierro de la Sardina (The Funeral Of The Sardine) in the Basque port town of Portugalete on March 5. The ceremonial funeral and burning of a sardine figurine, representative of the excesses of the carnival season, coincides with Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent. Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Canada on March 8th. An alpaca looks out from a car on a busy street in Changchun, China. A newly-opened bar in Changchun rented the 5-year-old male alpaca from Australia hoping to attract more customers. On April 14th, people watch a rabbit jumping over an obstacle at the traditional Easter market at the Old Town Square in Prague. Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo on a highway during a test drive in Beijing. Chinese race car enthusiasts Wang Yu and his partner Li Lintao spent approximately $812,000 on parts and workers, taking them six years to assemble the car using knowledge they gained from studying engineering for nearly a decade abroad. They sold their second Lamborghini replica to Alibaba as a collection. Firefighters pull a pig from a well on a pig farm in Lequing, China. Seven firefighters successfully rescued the 661-pound pig in April. A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-story residential building in Guangzhou, China on April 11th. The suspected illegal construction was built 10 years ago. Local law enforcement department discovered the construction back in 2012, but have failed to find the owner since then, local media reported. A security guard stands next to a balloon art piece depicting Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci at a balloon-themed carnival in Hefei, China. Zoo staff stand beside Mango, a 19-year-old Syrian brown bear, during preparations before his surgery in Tel Aviv, Israel in May. Mango suffers from a slipped disk and was due to undergo complicated spinal surgery. Folk artist Yu Guangjun attaches the legs from a cicada slough onto a magnolia bud as he makes a 'Maohou' in his house in Beijing. 'Maohou', which means hairy monkey in Chinese, is a traditional art form in Beijing that dates back to the Qing Dynasty and requires only the use of cicada slough and magnolia buds to form miniature sculptures. A singer drinks from a huge bowl of beer on-stage as he pays tribute to customers after performing at an entertainment club in Beijing in May. A singer drinks from a huge bowl of beer on-stage as he pays tribute to the customers after performing at an entertainment club in Beijing May 8, 2014. A man is dressed to mock Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during the WorldPride gay pride parade in Toronto in June. A girl wearing a feces-shaped hat prepares to slide down into a 16-foot toilet at an exhibition titled 'Toilet !? Human Waste and Earth's Future' at the Miraikan National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo on July 3rd. A street cleaner and fan of the Brazilian national World Cup soccer team shows the myriad of piercings on her face on a street in Belo Horizonte, July 3, 2014. A 21-foot crocodile robot 'Longlong' is strapped to the top of a fan to be transported to Crocodile Park in Manila, Philippines in July. The robot was inspired by LoLong, the largest saltwater crocodile in ever been captivity. An ancient tower is seen balancing on top of a dirt hill with its base almost entirely eroded along a grassland in Shanxi province, China in July. People look on as participants ride goats and sheep during a race to celebrate a local festival in Fengshan, China in late July. US President Barack Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver on July 8th. German pianist Stefan Aaron plays an orange piano on a 'flying carpet' platform suspended from a helicopter, over the Munich airport in Germany on July 23rd. The concert is the fourth station of the 'Orange Piano Tour', which brings the artist to places around the world. Nie Yongbing inflates tires using his nose as people stand on them in Chengdu, China. Nie inflated four tires bearing the weight of eight adults in 21 minutes during a performance at his home. A traditional Chinese doctor had suggested Nie practice blowing balloons with his nose to improve his health. Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy and Kuka in New York City on August 4th. Roland has had the turtles for years and says he walks them daily. A 1986 AMC Renault Alliance is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons car show in Seaside, California, on August 16. The event, which 'celebrates the oddball, mundane, and truly awful of the automotive world' is held during the Pebble Beach Automotive Week that culminates with the Concours d'Elegance. The students of the Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice for stunt performance as part of the opening ceremony for the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games. A man transports paper replicas of many items to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival in Vietnam. During the festival, Taoists and Buddhists believe that the living are supposed to please ghosts by offering food and burning paper effigies of daily items. This man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), identifies as a superhero and first appeared last year without any publicity or fanfare, 'fighting' garbage on the streets of Tokyo. His 'super weapons' are a broom, a dust pan, and an army of volunteers. German Oliver Stuempfl competes to set a new world record for carrying one liter beer mugs over a distance of 131 feet on September 7th. Struempfl carried 27 mugs to set a new world record. Horse whisperer Martin Tata sits on his five-year-old horse 'Primavera' as he performs a demonstration of 'Indian taming' at the Polo Club Puesto Viejo ranch in Canuelas, Argentina. Tata says his techniques are less violent and build a more harmonious relationship with the horse than other methods. Staff members dressed as newlyweds walk along a path as they display a 4,483 yard wedding dress train trailed along shrubs, during a promotional event on September 24th in Chengdu, China. The train costs $6,520. An employee of McDonald's Japan holds an Ikasumi (squid ink) burger at one of its fast-food outlets in Tokyo in October. McDonald's Japan launched the Halloween-themed black burger, which have buns made from a flour mix of bamboo charcoal powder and black sesame to create the charred look, and beef patties marinated with squid ink sauce. The burger is priced at 370 yen ($3.40) each. Eventual winners Jesse Wall carries Christina Arsenault through the water pit while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine on October 11th. A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, on October 26th. More than 100,000 spectators turned up to watch the parade, where 2,500 participants dressed up in costumes. A woman poses for pictures among panda installations during an exhibition in Hefei, China. Models wearing masks hold umbrellas as they perform during the TORAY Liu Wei Collection segment at China Fashion Week in Beijing on October 30th. A woman walks her child to school as he is dressed as a character from Minecraft in New York on October 31st. A Lucky Air crew member dressed as Spiderman during an onboard Halloween celebration sits next to passengers during a flight from Kunming to Shenzhen on October 31, 2014. Attendants of the domestic Lucky Air flight on Friday night carried out jobs dressed themselves in costumes of superheroes and movie characters to the delight of customers, according to local media. The world's shortest man, Chandra Bahadur Dangi, greets the tallest living man, Sultan Kosen, to mark the Guinness World Records Day in London November 13, 2014. Kosen, measuring more than 8 feet tall, towers over Dangi who is only 1.8 feet tall. The Guinness World Records celebrates its 60th edition of the annual records book this year. A man wearing a Christmas hat poses for photographer at a factory producing Christmas decorations in Yiwu, Zhejiang province on December 4th. A girl poses beside portraits of participants in the Irish Redhead Convention in the village of Crosshaven in County Cork. The annual festival attracts people from all over the world to celebrate people with red hair. A pinata depicting TV celebrity Kim Kardashian is seen inside a workshop in Reynosa on December 6th. Mexican artisan Dalton Ramirez, known in his neighbourhood for creating pinatas which depict local politicians and people in the entertainment industry. A pregnant woman with a painted stomach participates in the 15th annual Santa Speedo Run through the streets of the Back Bay in Boston, Massachusetts on December 6th. Thousands of runners in Santa suits pose for a group photo after completing an annual Santa fun run from Darling Harbour to the Sydney Opera House in Australia on December 7th. The annual event is held each year as a fundraiser to assist disadvantaged children with equipment and programs to help them live a fuller life. Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in Russia on December 7th. IKEA converted one of the cinema halls, completely replacing standard seats with their furniture. A 13-month-old chimp named Fumo carries a 'Christmas present' of food treats in wrapping paper under his arm during a Christmas-themed feeding time at Sydney's Taronga Park Zoo on December 9th. Cui Juguo, a 50-year-old security guard, balances an ostrich egg on a needle in Changsha, China on December 10th. Cui has practiced balancing eggs on needles for over 6 years. Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, China. A polar bear plays with a pylon during celebrations marking its first birthday in an enclosure at Tierpark Hellabrunn zoo in Munich, Germany on December 9th. Now that you've seen what was weird in 2014, see what was compelling... Check out the 50 most unforgettable photos of 2014»

