The Strangest Baby Names This Year

Photo: Flickr/{Charlotte.Morrall}

Picking the perfect name for your child is one of the most important aspects of parenthood. And parents today are getting more creative than ever before in their choices for baby names.BabyCenter.com recently came out with its list of the most unusual baby names of 2012.



There were some very unusual names this year. Monalisa made the list, along with Rogue (like X-Men), J’Adore (like the Dior perfume), and Jagger (like Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones or the Maroon 5 song “Moves Like Jagger”).

Next year promises to continue the trend of bizarre baby-naming with some even more unusual names, according to a recent article by Nameberry.com, which predicted the top 14 baby-naming trends for 2013. The online baby name guide wrote that more American babies will have Leonine names (like “Leon,” “Leo,” and “Leonora”), mid-century names inspired by Mad Men (like “Hank,” “Millie,” and “Monty”), and names that reference Hurricane Sandy (“Cassandra,” “Sandra,” and even “Storm”).

And because parents aren’t even limited to real names anymore, as some opt for non-name names, the possibilities are truly endless.

Scroll down to see the list of other unusual names that have graced birth certificates in 2012.

Photo: BabyCenter.com

Photo: BabyCenter.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.