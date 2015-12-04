Strangers in India formed a human chain to save a person from drowning

The southern state of Tamil Nadu in India is currently experiencing the heaviest rainfall of the past century.

The rain is creating a disastrous scene in that part of the country, and forcing people from their homes. So far, more than 260 people have died due to flooding, and officials say more than 1,000 people have been seriously injured. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who blames climate change for the flood, made his way to Chennai today.

The government has pledged $141 million in immediate relief funds.

In the meantime, people are helping themselves. Cell phone video captured good Samaritans in the city of Chennai forming a human chain upon seeing a person being washed away by the strong current.

Another four to eight inches of rain in expected to fall through Sunday.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.