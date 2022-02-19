‘Stranger Things 4’ will start with a time jump — see a full timeline of the show’s seasons here

The first three seasons of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” take place over almost exactly two years, going from 1983 to 1985. While the younger kids on the show start out in seventh grade, by the time season three ends they should be in high school.

Now a new press release about “Stranger Things 4” tells us that the new episodes will kick off six months after the Battle of Starcourt.

Keep reading for a look at the timeline of major events starting with the pilot episode of “Stranger Things.”