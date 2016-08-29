A small studio made an awesome retro-style game based on 'Stranger Things'

“Stranger Things,” Netflix’s newest hit original series, is dripping with inspiration from all things 1980’s, from Steven Spielberg to Stephen King.

In addition to the time period itself, the series creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, were heavily influenced by video games like “Silent Hill,” “The Last of Us,” and “Dark Souls.” They even said they have toyed around with the idea of developing a video game to bridge the gap between the first and second seasons.

Well, some folks over at Infamous Quests, a small independent game studio, took that idea and ran with it, re-creating a scene from “Stranger Things” in the style of a point-and-click adventure game, like “Monkey Island.”

The result is awesome:



It’s just a small peak into what a full-fledged “Stranger Things” game could be, described by the team at Infamous Quests as “a small labour of love.”

The playable scene even caught the attention of David Harbour, the actor who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper. He jokingly tweeted that he’d be applying for a job at Infamous Quests “if the acting thing stops working,” but after the popularity of the first season of “Stranger Things,” I have a hunch that won’t be necessary.

Well, you did it. If the acting thing stops working, I’m applying for an internship at @IQ_Adventures ????????????☕️???? https://t.co/6qDmAdg3qL

— David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) August 24, 2016

You can download the demo for free on any PC, Mac, or Linux computer.

