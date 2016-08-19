Deadmau5 likes 'Stranger Things' so much, he made a 2-hour-long remix of the show's theme song

YouTube/@FelixTOONS Deadmau5 remixed the Netflix series’ theme song.

It seems like everyone is raving about Netflix’s latest original series “Stranger Things,” and part of the hype is the ’80s-inspired synth score that drives the retro scare-fest — especially that gripping theme song (and very meme-worth font).

Well, the track inspired a fittingly spooky musician, deadmau5, and the producer created an EDM remix of the song that’s more than two hours long.

The “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” artist tweeted that he was going to try to cover the song on Sunday. “I rekon [sic] I have enough vintage gear to pull that off,” he wrote. “Love the theme.”

i think ill do a cover of the Stranger Things theme… i rekon i have enough vintage gear to pull that off… should be fun. love the theme

— dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) August 14, 2016

He then camped out in his studio for two and a half hours experimenting as he recreated the theme from scratch, livestreaming the entire process on Twitch. The cover starts out pretty straightforward, but, as it goes on, deadmau5 plays with it more and more, adding in thumping beats, skittering drums, and some looping female vocals that kick in at about the hour mark.

YouTuber FelixTOONS was kind enough to cut out 27 minutes of dead air from the recording session and put the complete cover on YouTube. It’s worth checking out — or skipping around a little to hear different sections of the remix if you don’t have a full two hours to kill.

Uproxx notes that deadmau5 has included polished versions of songs that started out as livestream experiments in his albums in the past, so there’s a decent chance that he’ll revisit the “Stranger Things” theme for an even tighter remix.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.