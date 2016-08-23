'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown shows getting her head shaved for the famous role

Netflix Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things.’

Twelve-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown has become famous thanks to playing Eleven, the girl with special powers on the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things.”

But she had to let go of her long locks for the role.

Brown shaved her head, and of course it was filmed. She tweeted a video of the experience, set to the Beyoncé song “Pretty Hurts.”

Though it was likely hard for her to do, it was certainly easier than anything Eleven has to go through while in the care of Dr. Martin Brenner on Netflix’s gripping, satisfying, and very ’80s-heavy series.

Check out the actress letting go of her hair below:

Here it is!! The video of me getting my hair shaved for #StrangerThings. Enjoy!???????? #buzzed pic.twitter.com/qFQWwib1ti

— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) August 21, 2016

