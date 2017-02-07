6 details you may have missed in the 'Stranger Things' season 2 trailer

Netflix surprised “Stranger Things” fans with a new teaser trailer for the second season during Super Bowl LI. It’s not very long, but there are a lot of details packed into the spot which hint at what’s to come. Eleven is back, but so is a brand new monster, which makes the Demogorgon seem harmless by comparison. Here are a few things you might have missed.

