A mind-blowing theory about the monster in 'Stranger Things' could change everything in season 2

Warning: Major spoilers ahead if you have not finished the first season of “Stranger Things.”

Now that we know Netflix’s hit sci-fi series “Stranger Things” is getting a second season, the questions about what will happen to the characters are more pressing than ever.

Thanks the show’s cult popularity, fans are creating mind-blowing theories one can often find for shows such as “Game of Thrones,” which could prove very useful for season two.

The show debuted all the way back in July but has left us with a lot of unanswered burning questions. For example, what is the origin of the monster and what happened to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)?

This one fan theory says those answers might be linked.

The show has already revealed that Eleven is the reason the monster, dubbed the Demogorgon from “Dungeons and Dragons,” exists — it’s the result of the torture placed on her due to Dr. Brenner’s (Matthew Modine) experiments.

But what if their connection runs deeper? This theory points out a lot of interesting connections between Elle and the Demogorgon, which the theory suggests is actually a manifestation of all of her fear and terror and therefore a part of Elle herself.

Among its many references, “Stranger Things” mentions the “X-Men #134” comic, in which Jean Grey is overwhelmed by her dark side and transforms into the incredibly powerful and evil Phoenix. The Demogorgon could be the Phoenix to Elle’s Jean Grey.

Most notably, the Demogorgon’s Upside Down world and Elle’s real-life world are mirror images just as they themselves are mirror images — shown most explicitly in their final confrontation when Elle raises her hand to the monster and it raises its own hand in return (see the photo above).

So if Elle is still alive and eating Eggo waffles, the Demogorgon might still be running around causing terror, too.

Once the nine new episodes of “Stranger Things” arrive in 2017, we’ll know the answer to whether the Eleven/monster theory holds any weight.

Watch the full explanation:

