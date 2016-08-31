Netflix just released a cryptic teaser for 'Stranger Things' season 2 -- here's what it probably means

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ will be back for a second season in 2017.

Netflix finally confirmed what a lot of fans have been waiting to hear Wednesday — this summer’s hit thriller “Stranger Things” has been renewed for a second season.

Details are still scarce. What we do know is that season two will debut in 2017, and it looks like creators Matt and Ross Duffer already have a lot planned.

Along with the news, Netflix released an incredibly cryptic teaser for season two:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The teaser lists nine different phrases:

-MADMAX

-THE BOY WHO CAME BACK TO LIFE

-THE PUMPKIN PATCH

-THE PALACE

-THE STORM

-THE POLLYWOG

-THE SECRET CABIN

-THE BRAIN

-THE LOST BROTHER

At first glance, it might look like these are a bunch of movie references, given the show’s penchant for paying tribute to 1980s movies. However, the only clear movie reference is “Madmax” for the “Mad Max” series. While the list could be nicknames for characters, it seems more likely that these are the titles of the nine confirmed episodes of season two.

Sure, it seems odd to release episode titles so early in the process. However, these mysterious titles can actually tell you a lot. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer Brothers said season two will include new characters, new locations outside Hawkins, Indiana, and an even further glimpse at the Upside Down.

“We will venture a little bit outside of Hawkins,” Matt Duffer told EW. “I will say the opening scene [of the premiere] does not take place in Hawkins.”

Titles like “The Palace” and “The Secret Cabin” could reference new locations. “The Lost Brother” could be a new character. Meanwhile, “The Pollywog” sounds like a creature from the Upside Down. In addition, we know for sure that “The Boy Who Came Back To Life” is a callback to a newspaper clipping seen in the season one finale, after Will returns from the Upside Down:

Netflix Will comes back to life in the season one finale of ‘Stranger Things.’

Maybe we’ll learn more about what happened to Will during his time in the Upside Down.

In the mean time, we’re just hoping that one of these titles means that Eleven will be coming back.

NOW WATCH: A tiny camera that sticks to any solid surface takes the ultimate selfie



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.