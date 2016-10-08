'Stranger Things' actor promises season 2 will address the 'internet rage over Barb'

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Stranger Things.”

On October 7, “Stranger Things” cast members David Harbour (Chief Hopper) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) stopped by New York Comic Con to talk all things Upside Down. Naturally, the topic of Barb came up.

For those out of the loop: Barb (the redheaded best friend to Nancy who was captured and killed by the monstrous Demagorgon) has become a huge focal point for some fans of the series. While the entire season was focused on an uproar over the disappearance of Will Byers, no one in the “Stranger Things” universe seemed particularly miffed about Barb going missing.

This sparked hashtags like #JusticeforBarb or #WhatAboutBarb, and a fan even put up hundreds of missing posters around the New York Comic Con building. For those hoping for justice, we now know that the showrunners have taken notice.

The very first thing a fan asked when the “Stranger Things” panel opened for questions was “Will we ever get justice for Barb?”

“We do know a little bit about season two, but we’re not gonna say anything,” Harbour answered, before proceeding to say a little something. “We will tell you that we do deal with the loose ends, and we do deal with some of the internet rage over Barb’s death.”

Harbour also made sure the audience knew Barb was dead — there’s no hope of seeing her again in the series. But he did say that her death would influence his Halloween costume choice. “I’m gonna be Barb, just out of sheer Hopper guilt,” Harbour joked.

“Stranger Things” was officially renewed for a second season at the end of August. Though we have our guesses about what the plot will deal with, there’s plenty of mystery surrounding the series. At least now we know Barb will have her time in the spotlight.

