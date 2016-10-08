The 'Stranger Things' actress behind Eleven doesn't love eating tons of Eggo waffles

New York Comic Con got a dose of “Stranger Things” when actors Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and David Harbour (Chief Hopper) stopped by for a panel discussion about their hit Netflix series.

Comic Con was crawling with Eleven cosplayers this year, and most of them were carrying the young girl’s favourite food: Eggo waffles. But when a fan asked Brown about her true feelings on the popular breakfast food, her response was a bit of a let down.

“I like them, I do,” Brown began. “But I do not like how many I eat. You see — the amount I eat is actually really hard to digest.”

She continued, explaining that though she did have a spit bucket on set (relieving her of the requirement to actually eat all the waffles) it didn’t always help. “You still have to put it in your mouth,” Brown said. “[The waffle] does taste really nice but not like 15 times in a row. I do like the blueberry flavour.”

Then Harbour chimed in, taking a sip of coffee while wearing his “Hawking Police Department” T-shirt underneath a blazer — just like his character Chief Hopper might do.

“I will say that I like every single cigarette I smoke,” he said grinning.

The audience erupted in cheers while Brown playfully punched Harbour on the shoulder, admonishing him for smoking. Though it’s sad to know Brown can’t stomach Eggos in quite the same fashion as Eleven, at least we know Harbour is basically a real-life Hopper.

